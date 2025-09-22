Horses, Chariots, Live Tableaux, and the Theme of ‘Operation Sindoor’ mark grand celebration of Agrasen Jayanti

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The chants of “Ude Ga Ambe Ude”, the beats of “Sabse Bada Tera Naam, O Sheronwali, Unche Deronwali”, and the slogan “Jor Se Bolo Jai Agrasen” echoed through the air as 18 horses, 4 chariots, live tableaux, and the theme of ‘Operation Sindoor’ created a joyful, festive, and vibrant atmosphere during the grand celebration of the birth anniversary of the Agrawal community’s forefather, Chhatrapati Maharaja Agrasen, on Monday.

Deities including Maharaja Agrasen–Mata Madhavi, Sita–Ram, and Goddess Lakshmi adorned the chariots, enthralling everyone as the Ekta Vehicle Rally Procession began from Gandhi Chowk. A 25 kg silver idol of Maharaja Agrasen and youth dancing to the beats of the band became special attractions.

On the occasion of Chhatrapati Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti Mahotsav, a procession was organized by the Agrawal Samaj from Shahaganj. Lokmat’s Editor-in-Chief Rajendra Darda was specially present. Also present were Agrawal Sabha president Kunjbihari Agrawal, secretary Manish Agrawal, treasurer Deepak Bagdia, Agrasen Bhavan Committee president Rajkumar Agrawal, PRO Sumit Agrawal, Yuva Manch president Ashish Bharuka, Mahila president Manisha Bharuka, Bahu-Beti president Shalini Agrawal, secretary Kavita Garg, and many others. A garland was offered to the idol of Chhatrapati Maharaja Agrasen by the dignitaries.

The rally began in the afternoon from Mahatma Gandhi Statue Chowk at Shahaganj and passed through City Chowk, Gulmandi, Paithan Gate, Kranti Chowk, and reached Jalna Road Chowk. It commenced amidst a grand fireworks display. The procession then moved via Connaught Place and culminated at Agrasen Bhavan in CIDCO.

– Tableaux in the Procession

Men and women in traditional attire, saffron turbans, and deities seated on chariots were depicted in live tableaux. The floral decorations behind the idol of Maharaja Agrasen were eye-catching. In the procession, Gaurav Mittal portrayed Maharaja Agrasen, while Surabhi Mittal portrayed Mata Madhavi. Members of the community joined the procession on foot, as well as on two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

“The celebration of Agrasen Jayanti has a 3,000-year-old tradition. This time, the theme of ‘Operation Sindoor’ has become a major attraction. Our community is labor-oriented and the largest number of entrepreneurs come from our society.”

— Kunjbihari Agrawal, President