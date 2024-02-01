Hospitals & ambulances kept alert due to gas leaking

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Several hospitals were kept on alert to admit patients from another hospital which was located near a gas-leaking spot on Jalna Road on Thursday.

It may be noted that Vaidyanath Super Speciality Hospital was just a stone’s throw away distance from the spot of gas leaking from a big tanker. A total of eight admitted patients were undergoing treatment at Vaidyanath Super Speciality Hospital on Thursday. Of them, two were in ICU.

It was planned to shift the patients of this hospital to three different hospitals if required after the incident. A total of eight beds were kept reserved in three hospitals while four ambulances were ready. Of them, two were in front of the hospital. Moreover, the fire system in the hospital was ready.

Hospital’s Chief Education Officer Dr Avinash Patil said that they ensured that patients and relatives should not face any convenience. Dr Santosh Dakhen from MIT Hospital said that required precautions were taken in the hospital.

Dr Shreyas Runwal from Dr Runwal’s Hridayam Heart Care said that the canteen of the hospital was kept closed immediately after learning about the incident. “The required precaution of those patients who were admitted in the hospital was taken,” he added. MGM Hospital was alerted.

GMCH team camping near spot

A team from Government Medical College and Hospital was camping along with three ambulances and medicines near the spot. The team members are Medical Superintendent Dr Suresh Harbade, Dr Rajendra Ankushe, Dr Umesh Yeole, RMO Dr Shoeb Patel, Monica Gudala, Dr Shyam Thombre, Nilesh Kotkar, Shailendra Shelke and Changdeo Gaikwad.