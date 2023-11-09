Hospitals decorated like homes for Diwali

Wards decorated, sky lantern at the entrance

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hospitals means illness, patients, surgeries, doctors, nurses and health workers come into view. Patients have to stay away from home in hospitals even during Diwali due to illness. However, government and private hospitals have created a home-like environment for patients by decorating the wards, with skylights and electric poles at the entrance.

Sky lights have been installed at the entrance of OPD, IPD and wards in private hospitals including Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Government Cancer Hospital, District civil Hospital in the city on the occasion of Diwali. Some wards are beautifully decorated with garlands, plastic flowers and small sky lanterns. GMCH dean Dr Sanjay Rathod, special executive officer of cancer hospital Dr Arvind Gaikwad, district surgeon Dr Dayanand Motipavle, additional district surgeon Dr Padmaja Saraf, doctors, nurses and staff are striving to ensure that patients enjoy Diwali.

Patient care even during festivals

Patient care is maintained smoothly even during Diwali festival. Doctors, nurses and health workers are on duty even during Diwali. Health workers said, 'Patient care is our Diwali'.