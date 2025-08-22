“Hospitals should not detain patients over documents” Guardian minister: Ayushman Bharat Scheme progress at 26%

Lokmat New Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of 81 hospitals in the district are empanelled under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PMJAY) and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule Jan Arogya Yojana, providing benefits to eligible patients through hospital services. Complaints have increased regarding hospitals detaining patients due to lack of documents.

In this context, Guardian Minister Sanjay Shirsat reviewed various health schemes on Friday, including Ayushman Bharat, PMJAY, and the Mahatma Jyotirao Phule scheme. He instructed hospitals to remain prompt and ensure benefits reach patients without delay. Hospitals causing inconvenience should face action from the Health Department and district administration.

To avail Ayushman Bharat benefits, citizens are advised to complete e-KYC with the help of Setu service centres, ASHA workers, and subsidized grain shopkeepers. The government called for cooperation from service centres, Anganwadi workers, and grain shopkeepers.

The meeting was attended by MLA Dr.Bhagwat Karad, District Collector Deelip Swami, Municipal Commissioner G. Sreekanth, Zilla Parishad member Vasudev Solanke, Resident Deputy Collector Janardan Vidhate, Dr. Abhay Dhanorkar, Dr. Paras Mandalecha, and Dr. Ravi Bhopale.

Progress Target by August 31

The scheme is 26% complete in the district. Of a target of 35.34 lakh, 8.95 lakh e-KYC have been completed. 27 lakh registrations are still pending. The target for the end of August is 14.75 lakh.

Crop damage assessments

Crop damage due to heavy rainfall should be assessed promptly, and aid disbursed. Roads damaged by floodwater should be repaired. Agriculture officers and staff must inspect farmlands and prepare damage assessments.

– Sanjay Shirsat, Guardian Minister