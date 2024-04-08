Hostel director creates commotion at midnight; makes 50 calls, msg to girl

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A director of a girls’ hostel created commotion by making 50 calls and messages to a girl, at 2 am, on Sunday. The name of the hostel is Matoshri Girls' Hostel, Rachankar Colony on Railway Station Road. The hostel director has been identified as Anil Khatal.

According to details, Anil Khatal took a building on leased from one Aggarwal of his housing society in June 2023 to run a hostel.

A total of 70 girls were staying there. As per the allegations made by the girls of the hostel, a 19-year-old girl from Shirdi who was staying with them was asleep in her room on the ground floor. Khatal suddenly started banging the wooden part of her room around 2 am on Sunday.

Since the door was under Close Circuit TV (CCTV) cameras, he started this act from a small passage near the bathroom. The girl did not open the door, so he made more than 50 calls and messages to her. The girl panicked over this and informed her cousins who live in the city. Her brothers immediately rushed towards the hostel. However, Khatal got scared and closed the hostel door. The brothers shouted and asked to open the door. However, Khatal did not open it.

BJP office-bearer Subhash Patil, and his sons- Kishor and Sandeep, who live nearby, woke up hearing this commotion. He contacted the police control room (112) immediately. After the police reached, Khatal opened the door. Police took him to the police station. The girl's brothers also went to the police station. However, after some time, a police officer brought the director back to the hostel from the police station. Khatal switched off the mobile phone and ran away. His mobile remained switched off until Monday night.

The girls were panicked by Monday afternoon. They contacted the Damini team. PSI Kanchan Mirdhe reached there and gave mental support to them. However, the girls refused to lodge a complaint. The parents of all the girls came there by evening and decided to leave the hostel.

The girls deposited Rs 80,000 to Rs 1 lakh with Khatal at the time of admission. PSI Mirdhe called Khatal's wife who came in the evening. Vedantnagar Police Station Police Inspector Praveena Yadav, and PSI Uttareshwar Munde also reached there. Gautam Amrao of Swabhimani Marathwada Yuvak Prathistan demanded to return the money of the girls in the Police Station. Khatal's wife showed a willingness to return the money. He has been at large. PI Praveena Yadav said that after a search, his probe would be conducted. The girls raised a question as to how a male director stays in a room of the girls' hostel. Significantly, there was no permission for entry for girls' family members.