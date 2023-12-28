Hotel-owner attacked with sword; steel rod in Waluj MIDC

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

In a bizarre incident, a hotel-owner was injured in an attack on him with a sword and steel rod when he tried to mediate a group clashing with each other after intoxicating liquor in his establishment. The incident took place in the Waluj MIDC area on Wednesday at 8 pm. The hotelier Shreyas Parmeshwar Nazarkar (24, Bajajnagar) sustained grave injuries. The police have booked six accused in this regard.

It may be noted that Shreyas runs Hotel Morpankh at NRB Chowk in the industrial area. On Wednesday night, Shubham Mhaske, Rajendra Mhaske, Mahadev Mhaske, Shubham Wankhede, Hrithik Devre and Vijay Bobade (all from Ranjangaon) stepped into his hotel to have meals. While eating the food and consuming liquor, the group started to argue and clash with each other. This was causing a disturbance in the hotel. As a result, the hotel-owner went and informed them that other customers in the hotel were getting disturbed. Mahadev Mhaske abused Shreyas and threatened him of dire consequences if tried to intervene again. Shreyas then told them to pay the bills and leave the hotel. After the argument, all of them except Mahadev remained in the hotel.

The colleagues of Mahadev returned after some time to the hotel with a sword and steel rods. They created a ruckus and started ransacking the hotel. They damaged the utensils, crockeries and furniture of the hotel. When Shreyas resisted them, one of the accused attacked with a sword and he sustained severe head injury, while Mahadev attacked with a steel rod and others started beating with blows. The gang also beat the hotel manager and other staff and then fled away from the hotel. The hotel-owner has been admitted to the government hospital.

MIDC Waluj police have registered a case against six accused. Under the guidance of police inspector Avinash Aghav, PSI Sachin Pagote is investigating the case.