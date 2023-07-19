Hotel owner commits suicide in Bajajnagar

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A 25-year-old hotelier committed suicide by hanging himself at his residence on Tuesday morning in Bajajnagar. The deceased has been identified as Sujankumar Pooran Bahadur Pathak (Bajajnagar).

According to police, Sujankumar, was a native of Punjab, and was living in Bajajnagar with his wife Aarti and a daughter. Sujankumar owns a Chinese hotel in Ranjangaon area. On Tuesday morning, Bishal Vishwakarma and Baburam Thapa knocked on the door of Sujankumar. However, as there was no response, they broke the door and found Sujankumar hanging by the ceiling fan. He was taken to the government hospital in an unconscious state, the doctors declared him dead. A case has been filed in the MIDC Waluj police station and head constable Ashok Jadhav is investigating the case.