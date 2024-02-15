Hotel owner trashes security guard over unpaid tea bill

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A hotel owner in Waluj brutally assaulted a security guard and vandalized company property on Wednesday afternoon, reportedly over an unpaid tea bill.

The incident occurred at the Innovated Technology company in Wadgaon, with the accused identified as Santosh Sonawane, who runs a hotel near the premises.

According to police reports, Gajanan Bhalekar, the 39-year-old security guard, was manhandled by Sonawane around 2 pm. Sonawane allegedly demanded to see the company owner upon entering the premises, and upon being denied, flew into a rage. He physically attacked Bhalekar and reportedly threatened him with further violence.

He then barged into a company cabin and proceeded to destroy two computers, telephones, and the cabin glass, causing significant damage.

Following the incident, a complaint was filed at the MIDC Waluj police station against Sonawane. Police head constable Rekha Chand is currently investigating the case.