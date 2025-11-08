House and shop burgled; valuables worth Rs 2.5 lakh stolen

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Incidents of burglary continue to trouble the city, with thieves breaking into a house and a shop in different areas and decamping with valuables worth around Rs 2.5 lakh.

The first incident took place at the Jain Pipe shop located in front of SFS School on Jalna Road. Complainant Anandkumar Ramchandra Duggad reported that between November 6 and 7, unidentified thieves broke open the shop’s shutter and stole Rs 12,920 in cash, bathroom fitting materials worth over Rs 2.16 lakhs, and four silver coins worth Rs 4,000 totaling over Rs 2.33 lakhs . Police sub-inspector Shinde from Jinsi Police Station is investigating the case. The second incident occurred in the Ayesha Park area of Aziz Colony, Naregaon. Complainant Shaker Shah reported that on the night of November 5, someone broke into his house and stole Rs 49,000 in cash from an iron cupboard. Head constable Chavan from MIDC Cidco Police Station is investigating the case.