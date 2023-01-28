House-breaking theft in broad daylight

Lokmat News Network

Aurangabad: Pundaliknagar police station has registered an offence against unidentified thieves on a charge of house-breaking theft in a broad daylight on Friday morning. The thieves decamped with cash and valuables worth Rs 5.30 lakh.

According to complainant Narendra Murlidhar Toshniwal (55, Vidyanagar), he stays in Flat Number 2 of the Shubham Apartment and his parents also stay in the same complex in Flat Number 4. His father Murlidhar suffers from blood pressure. As a result, he regularly visits a private hospital in the Akashwani area for checking after every four months. On January 27, the complainant locked the house of his father’s flat and then they left the apartment from the hospital at 11 am. After check-ups and treatment, they returned home at 1.20 pm. However, they were surprised to see the lock of Murlidhar’s flat was damaged and open. The items in the house were scattered and lying on the floor. The valuables, however, kept in the drawer of the almirahs were missing. Hence, the complainant immediately contacted the police and lodged his complaint. The total value of stolen goods is Rs 5.30 lakh and it includes gold mangalsutra, rings, nose rings and cash of Rs 15,250.

Assistant police inspector Sheshrao Khatane is investigating the case.