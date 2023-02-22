House burgled in Kanchanwadi

Aurangabad

Thieves broke into a house of a housewife, who had gone for shopping in the supermarket and made off with gold jewellery weighing around 8.5 tolas. The incident occurred at Saikrupa Apartment in Kanchanwadi area on February 11 afternoon.

Police said, Soniya Shinde (Kanchanwadi) on February 11 had gone to the supermarket for shopping between 3 pm and 6 pm. Her house was locked and the thieves taking advantage of the opportunity broke the lock. They stole jewellery and other valuables worth lakhs of rupees. A case has been registered with Satara police station while PSI Devidas Shewale is further investigating the case.