House catches fire due to gas leak in Naigaon

Household materials worth Rs 5 lakh gutted in fire

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A fire broke out at a house in Mhasobanagar, Naigaon on Tuesday evening, causing a loss of around Rs 5 lakh. The fire is believed to have started due to a gas leak while cooking food.

According to information, Vitthalsingh Narsingh Chavan (60) lives with his family in Mhasobanagar. At around 4 pm, Chavan, and his wife Mahananda were sitting outside the house with their grandson when they noticed smoke coming from inside. When the Chavan couple looked into the house, they saw that the house was on fire. As the couple screamed for help, the neighbors reached the spot and tried to put out the fire. While grandson Ranveer was trying to put out the fire, he got minor burns on his shoulder and hand. The nearby residents then informed the Waluj police and fire department about the incident. The fire department personnel reached the spot and brought the fire under control. Cash, a fridge, hotel materials, foodgrains, sarees, cooking utensils, and other household items were destroyed in the fire. Chavan said that there was a loss of around Rs 5 lakh in this fire incident.