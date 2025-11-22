House lock broken in Jogeshwari;

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar :

A theft came to light on Friday at Sushil Bhavan in Jogeshwari, where thieves broke into a house by breaking the lock and stole gold and silver jewellery worth Rs 1,95,210. In this connection, Ganesh Dhondiram Hule (33) has lodged a complaint at the MIDC Waluj Police Station.

Ganesh Hule lives with his family in House No. 7, while the adjacent House No. 6 is used for sleeping at night. On the night of November 20, after dinner, the family locked House No. 7 as usual and went to sleep in the neighbouring house. At around 6 am on November 21, Hule’s sister-in-law, Rohini Hule, woke up and noticed that the lock on the door was broken and the door was half-open. She immediately informed relatives.

When the family inspected the house, they found the wooden kitchen cabinet broken and the contents scattered. The thieves had broken the locker inside the cabinet and decamped with gold and silver ornaments. The stolen items include earrings, a mangalsutra, beads, vel, an Om pendant, ghungroo, bugadi, jodve, pot, a ring, and a total of around 17 types of jewellery items. The stolen property is worth Rs 1,95,210, according to the complainant.

The incident is believed to have occurred between 11 pm on November 20 and 6 am on November 21. The thieves reportedly gained entry by breaking the latch and lock of the door. Further investigation is underway.