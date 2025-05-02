House robbery of Rs 6 lakh near Katkat Gate

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Unidentified thieves broke into a businessman’s house and stole cash worth Rs 6 lakh while he was attending his brother’s wedding reception. The incident took place on April 30 in the New ST Colony area near Katkat Gate.

Syed Javed Syed Umar, a battery dealer, had gone with his family to his brother’s wedding reception on Wednesday evening. Upon returning home around 11.45 pm, he found the main door of the house broken. On inspecting inside, he noticed that the steel cupboard had been damaged, and the locker inside had been emptied of Rs 6 lakh in cash. Besides, some gold jewellery was also reported missing.

The thieves had broken the entire plywood panel near the latch of the main door to gain entry. They also pried open the iron cupboard, suggesting the use of sharp tools or weapons, which has led police to suspect that the culprits were armed.

A case has been registered at the Jinsi Police Station, and PSI Ganesh Mane is investigating the case.