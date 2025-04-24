House sold to another woman taken over by first wife

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A woman who legally bought a house at Cidco Waluj Mahanagar 1, Tisgaon, found it forcibly occupied by the seller’s first wife. A case has been registered against the woman for illegal possession.

According to the complaint by Bharatabai Jadhav, she purchased a three-room house (Plot No. 833) from Mangesh Adik on December 29, 2023, for Rs 15 lakh. After Cidco’s transfer order, she received possession on January 20, 2024, and moved in with essential items. When she returned on January 30 with remaining belongings, she found the lock broken and the house occupied by Mohini Adik alias Mohini Nikam. Despite being shown legal documents, Mohini abused and threatened Jadhav’s family, saying they wouldn’t be allowed to stay and would be harmed if they returned. Mangesh Adik later admitted Mohini was his first wife but claimed they were separated and had no connection. He advised Jadhav to take legal action. An FIR has been filed at MIDC Waluj Police Station. Police are investigating.