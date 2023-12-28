Housemaid held for stealing Rs 15.10 lakh

Sentenced to police custody: Stole money from an elderly’s house

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar : A 32-year-old woman, Deepali Rahul Gadve (Laxmi Colony, Satara area), has been sentenced to police custody until December 29 by Judicial Magistrate First Class DM Bhande for allegedly stealing Rs 15.10 lakh from her employer's home in Shreyanagar.

According to the police, Deepali was working as a house help for Jeevan Shankarrao Kurtadikar (77). Kurtadikar had recently sold his house in Nanded and kept the sale proceeds, amounting to Rs 15 lakh, in a cupboard at his Shreyanagar residence on November 24. He noticed the money missing on December 22, along with some cash he had kept in a drawer after withdrawing it for an operation. Upon questioning, Deepali denied any knowledge of the theft. Kurtadikar filed a complaint at the Osmanpura police station.

The police apprehended Deepali and initiated an investigation. During interrogation, she confessed to stealing the money. They subsequently recovered Rs 6.68 lakh in cash and jewelry worth Rs 80,000 from her possession.

Assistant public prosecutor Syed Shahnaz argued for Deepali's continued police custody in court, citing the need to investigate potential accomplices and further possible crimes. The court granted the request, remanding Deepali to police custody until December 29 for further investigation.