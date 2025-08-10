Housewife commits suicide

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A married woman committed suicide by jumping into a well at Lasur Station at 11 am on Sunday. The deceased has been identified as Mangal Ramkishan Hadke (25, Lasur Station, Gangapur).

According to details given by the Shillegaon police, Mangal from Vadgaon Rampuri was married in 2018 to Ramkishan Hadke, who lived on a farm on the Lasur Station to Lasurgaon road.

She suddenly left home around 10 pm on Saturday. Her relatives searched for her throughout the night.

However, she was not found. Her slippers were found near a well around 11 am on Sunday. This information was given to the Shillegaon police.

The police, with the help of relatives, took Mangal out of the well and shifted her to the primary health centre at Lasur Station. Doctors, after examination, declared her dead.

After the autopsy, Mangal's body was cremated at the farm around 4 pm. She is survived by her husband and three daughters. The reason for the suicide is not yet known. Shillegaon police station has taken note of it.