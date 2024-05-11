Housing societies' office-bearers & members appealed to vote in LS polls

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Aurangabad District Housing Federation (ADHF) urged the office-bearers and members of housing societies to vote in the Lok Sabha (LS) elections to be held in Aurangabad LS Constituency on May 13.

They were asked to ensure minimum 90 per cent voting of the society members and their families.

It may be noted that Election Returning Officer Deelip Swami and deputy registrar of cooperatives societies of the district and the sub-registrar of cooperatives societies of the tehsil sent letters to the ADHF for the voting of housing society office-bearers and members to increase the voting percentage.

The housing societies will send the details of members who have voted or not, to the federation by May 15.

President of Federation J C Francies said that the president and secretary office-bearers of those societies which will record 90 per cent voting will be felicitated by the Government as sensible voters for prosperous democracy. The federation will also honour the office-bearers.