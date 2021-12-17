How many more RTO agents involved?

Aurangabad, Dec 17:

The city police on Thursday arrested two agents at the Regional Transport Office (RTO) for issuing bogus corona vaccination certificates. After this police action, the agents and their vehicles vanished from RTO area on Friday.

On the other hand, the citizens are curious to know that how many more RTO agents are involved in the racket of bogus vaccination certificates.The agents are operating in RTO for several years. Although all the RTO procedures have become online now, the residents still are dependent on the agents for even minor work related to RTO.

These agents charge heavily for the works. Now, the vaccination certificates have been made mandatory for any work in RTO. The documents without vaccination certificates are not accepted. Taking advantage of the situation, the agents have started issuing bogus vaccination certificates to the residents.

After the police executed on Thursday, the agents were not seen in RTO premises on Friday.