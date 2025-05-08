HP fuel supply disruption resolved after 24-hour halt

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A technical glitch in Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited’s (HPCL) SAP system caused a 24-hour fuel shortage at approximately 35 petrol pumps across the district. The disruption was resolved by Thursday afternoon when tanker supplies resumed. By Friday evening, most pumps were expected to have both petrol and diesel available, according to Akhil Abbas, president of the Petroleum dealers association.

The SAP system malfunction halted fuel deliveries to HPCL pumps nationwide, leading to the shortage in the district. However, the situation did not escalate into significant confusion, as fuel supplies at Indian Oil Corporation and Bharat Petroleum Corporation pumps remained unaffected. Tankers carrying 15,000 liters of petrol and 5,000 liters of diesel arrived at the Kranti Chowk petrol pump on Thursday afternoon, and it is anticipated that by Saturday evening, fuel will be restored at all HPCL pumps across the district.