HPO shifts Kranti Chowk sub-post office

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Here is good news for the citizens as the Kranti Chowk sub-post office has been shifted from Kushalnagar to Bhagyanagar after a span of 40 years.

The Department of Post (DoP) officials including senior superintendent of post (SSP) G Hariprasad, assistant superintendent of post M S Wange, postmaster S L Bajaj and leader of postal employees Devendra Pardeshi have appealed to the customers to take note of the change in the postal address of the sub-post office.