HSC exams: Pay Rs 500 for malpractice in 1 paper

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: An examinee is being allowed to copy in HSC examinations at one of the centres in the district on Wednesday if he/she pays Rs 500 for one subject.

It may be noted that the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) started holding February-March 2024 sessions HSC examinations on Wednesday.

Nearly 63,203 students from the 495 junior colleges and higher secondary schools of the city and rural areas registered for the examinations this year. The candidates took English subject paper at 164 centres in the district, from 11 am to 2.10 pm on Wednesday, the first day of the examinations.

The Education Department of Zilla Parishad, District Administration and Divisional Office of MSBSHSE deployed flying squads, sitting squads and installation of closed circuit TV cameras as part of the measures.

According to sources, it was seen at an HSC examination centre allotted at Turkabad Kharad Zilla Parishad School that some local agents hand in gloves with some school employees are collecting Rs 500 for allowing malpractice for one subject paper.

The sources said that if a student wants to copy in the examination, he or she will have to pay Rs 3,000 for six subjects. Turkabad Kharadi is one of the sensitive centres in the district. When contacted the divisional secretary of the State Board Vaishali Jamadar was not available for comment.

Tigit vigil at many centres

There was a tight vigil seen at many examination centres in the city and rural areas today. The examinations began on a smooth note on the first day today. At the most of centres, the staff did not allow even parents to enter the college premises.

4 copycats caught in district

The squads of various departments deployed in the district caught four students indulging in malpractice during the examination.

26 copy cases reported

More than 1.79 lakh candidates from 1408 junior colleges and higher secondary schools of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Beed, Jalna, Hingoli and Parbhani districts which fall within the jurisdiction of the division of MSBSHSE have registered for the examinations. The aspirants appeared in today’s paper at 449 centres. A total of 26 candidates were caught indulging in malpractice during the paper today. Of them, 21 are from Parbhani and one from Jalna.