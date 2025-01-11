HSC hall tickets made available

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) has made available hall tickets for HSC examinations.

It may be noted that the HSC February-March 2025 session examinations will be held from February 11 to March 18 while SSC students will take their examination in the five districts of the division from February 21 to March 17.

The MSBSHSE has made available hall tickets for the students online. The junior colleges and higher secondary schools will have to provide a printout of the hall ticket to the students.

Box

--Those students who paid late fees will get hall tickets under the section ‘extra seat number admit card section.’

--The students who wish to correct their details can do it in the ‘correction section’ and pay its fees through colleges.

--If anyone loses a hall ticket, can get a duplicate hall ticket from the colleges.

Box

District-level counsellors appointed

The State Board has appointed district-level counsellors in the division for the students and parents during the examination period.

It may be noted that students who feel stressed during the examination period may become reluctant to appear for the examination. Somtimes students take an extreme steps because of stress, to avoid such incidents, counsellors have been appointed at the district level through the divisional board to clear all doubts and provide necessary guidance to students, parents and concerned parties.

The names and their mobile numbers are as follows;

1. Chh Sambhajinagar:

--Dr Sandeep Sisode-Divisional level (9890054518 and 8888171122)

--Ghule Dnyaneshwar Panditrao-district level (9850802022)

-- Shasimohan Sirsat, Senior Counselor-(9422715546)

2.Beed: Mutkule S P (9689640500) and Saundale C A (9422930599)

3.Jalna: S T Pawar (9405913800) and R S Patil (8208270071)

4.Parbhani: P M Sonawane (9422178101) and Aamir Khan (9860444986)

5. Hingoli: Khillare S G (9011594944) and D R Chavan (9122706102)