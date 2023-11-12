HSC, SSC March-2024 exams schedule declared

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has officially declared the schedule of HSC and SSC February-Marach sessions officially. The examinations of HSC will commence on February 21, 2024, while SSC students will take their first paper on March 1, 2024. The online registration for the HSC examination began in October and its last date was November 6.

With the extension in the date, the regular, repeater, private students, and class improvement scheme beneficiaries of general, bifocal (vocational) streams, can submit the examination forms up to November 20. The higher secondary schools and junior colleges will have to deposit the fee online up to November 24, online.

More than 14.25 lakh students took the SSC examination in March 2023 while the number of candidates who appeared for the HSC examination was over 14.16 lakh. The State Board has officially issued the schedule of the HSC and SSC students recently. The students can also apply for the SSC examination up to November 20. The schools and colleges will have to make available online registration facilities for the examinations.

The MSBSHSE urged students to follow the HSC and SSC examinations schedule officially issued through their schools and colleges only.

Box

-HSC examinations will be held from February 21 to March 19, 2024

-SSC examinations will be conducted between March 1 and 26, 2024

--There will be two sessions-Morning and Afternoon.

--The first session will commence at 11 am.