HSC, SSC supplementary exam result to be out on July 29

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will declare the result of Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations at 1 pm, on July 29.

The State Board conducted SSC examination from June 24 to July 8, 2025 while students took HSC from June 24 to July 16, 2025 at nine divisional including Pune, Nagpur, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Mumbai, Kolhapur, Amravati, Nashik, Latur and Konkan.

The MSBSHSE will announce the results at 1 pm on July 29. The students can access result through the linkes (https://www.mahahsscboard.in, https://www.mahahsscboard.in, http://hscresult.mkcl.org, http://sscresult.mkcl.org).

The students who have appeared can apply online to the concerned Divisional Board for verification of marks in any specific subject and seek photocopies of answer sheets and revaluation between July 30 and August 8.

Students who passed all the subjects the June-July 2025 can appear for three consecutive examination session ((February-March 2026, June-July 2026 and February-March 2027) to improve their performance under the Class Improvement Scheme, subject to the provisions.