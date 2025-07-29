HSC & SSC Supplementary Exam Results Declared

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) announced the online results of the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) and Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) supplementary examinations at 1 p.m. on Tuesday.

The supplementary SSC examinations were conducted from June 24 to July 8, 2025, while HSC candidates took the examination between June 24 and July 16 across nine divisions of the State Board, including Pune, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Amravati, Nashik, Latur, and Konkan.

This year, 47.41% of candidates were declared successful in the SSC in the division. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district ranked third in the division.

In the HSC, the division recorded a 59.72% pass rate. The district ranked fifth in the division. Out of the total 5,686 students who appeared for the HSC, 991 reappeared under the Class Improvement Scheme. Divisional Board President Anil Sable and Secondary Education Officer Ashwini Lathkar were also present at the briefing.

Box

Jalna Tops SSC in Division

A total of 4,540 students appeared from the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division for the SSC examination. Out of these, 1,992 students passed. The overall pass percentage of the division is 47.41%.

Within the division, Jalna topped the district-wise performance, while Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ranked third. The district-wise results are as follows:

--Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: 48.16%

--Beed: 52.42%

--Parbhani: 41.73%

--Jalna: 54.26%

--Hingoli: 37.84%

Box

District-wise HSC Results

A total of 5,686 students appeared for the HSC examination in the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar division.

In-charge Secretary of the Divisional Board, Priyarani Patil, said 3,396 candidates were declared passed, recording a 59.72% pass rate in the division.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar ranked fifth in the division. A total of 1,540 students appeared, out of which 861 passed, resulting in a 55.90% pass percentage.

The results of other districts are as follows:

--Beed: 62.51%

--Parbhani: 60.23%

--Jalna: 59.61%

--Hingoli: 64.81%

Box

70% Students Appeared Under CIS

In this year's examination, 70% of the students reappeared to improve their grades under the Class Improvement Scheme (CIS). Students can view their results on the official website.

As per norms, a student must have 75% marks in the board examination to be eligible for admission to medical and engineering top institutes after clearing JEE and NEET.

“As a result, every single mark is crucial for students aiming for admission to good colleges this year. To enhance their chances in upcoming admission opportunities and improve grades, 70% of the students appeared for the supplementary examination this year,” said Patil.