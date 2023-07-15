HSC & SSC supplementary exams begins on July 18

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The HSC and SSC supplementary examinations to be conducted by the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) will commence at 51 centres on July 18.

A total of 4,430 candidates registered for the HSC July-August examinations in the division of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and will appear for the examinations at 22 centres up to August 8. Nearly 5,212 candidates applied for SSC July-August examinations to be held at 31 centres up to August 1.

Those students who have failed in March/April examinations 2023 or wish to avail of the class improvement scheme were allowed to take the examination in a supplementary session. A total of 44 custodian centres were opened in the five districts to distribute the question papers and answer books at the centres.

The divisional office of the Board which already has made available hall tickets urged the candidates to appear for the examinations in a stress-free manner. The district-wise number of SSC candidates are as follows Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar (10 centres-----1720 candidates), Beed (05-------738), Parbhani (06------1153), Jalna (06-----869) and Hingoli (04------------732).

The district-wise number of HSC candidates and centres are as follows;

District--------------------------centres----------candidates

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar--04-------------------1568

Beed-----------------------------04-------------------543

Parbhani------------------------07--------------------1061

Jalna----------------------------06---------------------719

Hingoli-------------------------03---------------------539

Total----------------------------22--------------------4,430