Hubby booked for abetting wife to suicide

Aurangabad

Harsul police on Saturday booked husband for abetting wife for suicide. The accused has been identified as Krishna Apparao Sonawane.

According to the complaint lodged by Sudarshan Shelke, brother of the deceased woman, his sister was married to Krishna in 2021. However, after some days of the marriage, he used to inflict physical and mental torture on her due to suspicion of her character. He also frequently demanded to bring money from her parents. Fed up with constant torture, she committed suicide by hanging herself on January 4. A case of abatement to suicide has been registered while PSI Maroti Khillare is further investigating the case.