Hubby, in-laws booked for abetting Vaishali to end life on tracks

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

Satara police have registered a case of abetting Vaishali Pradeep Harer (35) to commit suicide against her husband and other in-laws.

The deceased’s brother, in his complaint, stated, his sister was not allowed to speak to her parents and other maternal relatives for the last one and a half years. Her mother-in-law was also harassing and torturing her in front of Vaishali’s two daughters.

Acting upon the complaint, the police booked husband Pradeep Harer, mother-in-law Ananda, father-in-law Baban and sister-in-law Sunita Laad for provoking Vaishali to end her life.

It may be noted that Vaishali ended her life by jumping in front of a running train on the tracks beneath Sangramnagar Flyover on Wednesday at 11 pm. The last rites upon her were performed on Thursday.

Later on, the deceased’s brother Mangesh Hiwale (Bajajnagar) complained and stated that it was due to the harassment, that Vaishali had been reeling from depression for the last few years. He mentioned that her husband and in-laws provoked her to end her life. The police inspector Sangram Tathe registered the complaint. The accused will soon be arrested, said Tathe.