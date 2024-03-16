Hubby threatens wife of making her photos viral on social media for want of divorce

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

MIDC Waluj police station has registered a case against the husband (and six others) on the charge of threatening his wife to make her photographs viral by uploading them on social media if she does not give a divorce to him.

Sneha Dilip Gurav (27, Bajajnagar) and a marine engineer Vaibhav Satish Gurav (Tamjainagar, Satara) got married three years ago. The marriage ceremony was of a very grand level. Sneha’s parents had given 10 tolas of gold ornaments, and a large number of household articles and also borne the expense of the marriage ceremony. After a few days of marriage, a distant relative of Vaibhav came home and abused Sneha, her husband, and mother-in-law Madhuri Gurav and also beat them for not giving them due respect during the marriage.

After the incident, Sneha’s sisters-in-law (sisters of her husband) Gauri and Vedanti Gurav also started to comment that they do not like her. They would not leave any opportunity to abuse and insult her since then. The in-laws then tried to kick her away from the house telling her to bring money from her parents. Sneha’s husband Vaibhav Gurav is a marine engineer, therefore, he stays out of the house for 6-7 months. Taking advantage of his absence, the husband’s relatives continue to harass her frequently. Sneha then brought the harassment to the notice of her husband, but he defended his relatives and squarely blamed her.

Vaibhav also avoided to maintain physical relations with her. When Sneha inquired, he with the help of his relatives beat his wife and tried to kill her by pouring kerosene. However, Sneha screamed for help, therefore, the attempt to torch her was foiled.

To get rid of frequent harassment and torture, Sneha then came to her parents' home in Bajajnagar. Later on, Vaibhav came to his in-laws, picked a quarrel with his father and mother-in-law, and also abused them. Vaibhav asked Sneha to give him a divorce or threatened that he would upload her photos on social media and make it viral.

Sneha then contacted the police and lodged a complaint against seven persons including the husband (Vaibhav), mother-in-law (Madhuri), Shubhangi Patil, Amruta Gurav, Kalpana Gurav, Vedanti Gurav, and Gauri Gurav.

Under the guidance of police inspector Krishna Shinde, the PSI Jaybhaye is investigating the case.