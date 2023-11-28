Huby attacks wife for not allowing him to talk with girlfriend

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A man attacked his wife with a blade on Monday for not allowing him to talk with his girlfriend. The accused has been identified as Sachin Omkar Gavai. He was booked with Kranti Chowk Police Station.As per the complaint lodged by the housewife, her husband has been harassing her for the past several months.

She said that her husband asked why she did not allow him to talk with his girlfriend. “I cannot marry my girlfriend unless you are with me, Sachin told this to his wife and constantly harassed her. There were arguments on Monday on the same issue.

The accused attacked the complainant with a blade. His wife was injured in the attack. She reached Kranti Chowk Police Station directly and lodged a complaint. PSI Prabhakar Sonawne registered a case against Sachin on the basis of the complaint.