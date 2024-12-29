Huby, in-law members booked for harassing female constable

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: A total of six persons, including the husband, were booked with MIDC Waluj Police Station for physically and mentally harassing a lady constable.

Mayuri Tambe (24, Mhada Police Quarters, Tisgaon area), a female police constable from Waluj Police Station, got married to Govind Bhagchand Darunte Muddesh Wadgaon, Gangapur) who works at Railway Police Station Manmad, on April 5, 2024.

After the marriage, her husband and in-laws treated Mayuri well for about one to one and a half months.

Later, her husband Govind Darunte demanded money from Mayuri to pay an instalment of cooperative society and buy a two-wheeler.

Since Mayuri did not bring money from her parents. Govind and his family members started harassing her because she failed to bring dowry.

Fed up with the harassment Mayuri lodged a complaint with the MIDC Waluj Police Station on December 28 against her husband Govind Darunte, mother-in-law, father-in-law-Bhagchand Darunte, sister-in-law, borther-in-law Kailas Bankar, alleging that they were constantly demanding money from her and abusing her. On the basis of this complaint, a case was registered against her husband and in-laws members. Head constable H K Pawar is on the case.