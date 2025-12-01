‘Hue point’ on Solapur-Dhule highway falls into ruins in six years

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

‘Hue Point,’ built by the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) on the Solapur–Dhule highway near the southern side of Walmi Lake, was once a popular viewpoint attracting tourists, young people, and families capturing city views on their phones. Over time, neglect turned the site into a dilapidated, unsafe place frequented by alcoholics. In just six years, the structure has become almost a ruin.

Poor example of government work

From Sudhakar nagar – South Republic Society in Satara, moving slightly west along the highway, NHAI spent lakhs of rupees constructing Hue Point at the base of a hill. Its elevated location offers panoramic views of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar. Designed like a water tank, the first and second floors provide northern views of Valmi Lake, hills, and the city’s white buildings, while southern views include hill ranges. Sunrises and sunsets are visible from here.

NHAI neglect

Though NHAI built Hue Point, it neglected maintenance, causing the building to deteriorate. Since 2019, no repairs have been carried out. The site has 45 steps, with the initial ones so damaged they resemble ancient mountain steps. The western railing has been broken by unknown persons, and one beam dangerously hangs, posing a risk of collapse.

Den for alcoholics

Hue Point has now become a hub for alcohol parties. People with criminal tendencies drink and create disturbances. Intoxicated youth kick the walls, and broken bottles, glass shards, and discarded condoms discourage school trips from visiting.

Responsibility of NHAI

NHAI should take responsibility and repair and maintain the viewpoint. Police are demanding action against intoxicated and miscreant visitors.