Huge crowd in market to purchase clothes, firecrackers & pooja items

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The market records crores of rupees turnover on shopping for clothes, firecrackers and pooja items on the eve of Laxmipoojan.

There is a huge crowd of shoppers at the market in Paithan Gate, Tilak Path, Gulmandi, Machhali Khadak, City Chowk, Aurangapura, Nirala Bazaar and Osmanpura.

Also, showrooms and shops located at Kalda Corner Road, Jawahar Colony, Trimurthi Chowk, Pundliknagar, Cidco Connaught Place, Avishkar Colony to Bajrang Chowk and from Baliram Patil High School to TV Centre, are witnessing huge rush of customers purchasing clothes, Akash Kandil, incense sticks and fruits.

The situation is not different in Kumbharwada. There was a rush to purchase gold ornaments at Sarafa market like Dhanatrayodashi.

The shopping festival which commenced in the morning continued until midnight. Employees working at big garment showrooms returned home in the early morning due to the rush of shoppers.

Marigold is being sold at Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg

There was a possibility of a price rise of marigold flowers in Diwali. But, they were being sold for Rs 30-Rs 40 per kg. The loose marigold flowers were available at Rs 30 per kg while marigold flower galand were sold at Rs 40 per kg. Significantly, artificial marigolds were sold on a big level.

Sweets shops

Shops of sweets and dry fruit too witnessed a big rush of customers on Saturday. The sweets and dry fruit are kept Laxmipoojan and also given as a gift to friends and relatives. Attractive gifts were also being bought.

Shops of readymade faral too witness rush

Many have preferred to purchase readmade faral than making at home. So, there were lines at faral shops. Some shop owners sold on ‘no profit no loss.

People crowed firecrackers market

Firecrackers markets in 10 places are witnessing a heavy flow of firecrackers. Parents had to purchase as per the choice of their children. The exact figure for the sell of firecrackers will be cleared after two days.

Muhurat for Lakshmipoojan: Sunday (November 12)

--Lakshmipoojan: Auspicious time (from 1.41 pm to 3.10 pm).

--Pradosh Timing: 5.50 pm to 8.50 pm.

--Shubh/ Amritvel: 5.50 pm to 9.08 pm.

--Rishabh Lagna: 6:04 pm to 8:01 pm.

--Gaddi Sthapana, ink filling and pen placement (Labh/ Amritvel (9.32 am to 12.18 pm).