Huge response on first day of Khinvasara Property Showcase

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The Khinvasara Property Exhibition, aimed at attracting investment in real estate, began on Friday. Investors responded enthusiastically on the very first day.

The exhibition, held at the Khinvasara Headquarters opposite Chikalthana Airport, will continue until October 5, from 11 am to 8 pm. It features details and models of all Khinvasara Properties projects, including pre-leased properties that guarantee secure rental income. These include luxury suites in five-star hotels, villas, studio rooms, and grand rooms, available for purchase on pre-lease terms. Several pre-leased hospitality projects have partnered with international brands, including The Clerks Hotel & Resort, Ananta Hotel & Resort, and The Machan. Khinvasara Group has invited investors to visit the exhibition to take advantage of this golden opportunity. The inauguration was attended by notable personalities including Champalal Khinvasara, Shanta Khinvasara, Ravindra Khinvasara, Siddhi Khinvasara, Satyajit Khinvasara, Sachin Dubey, Dr. Pooja Dubey, Rekha Khinvasara, and Rashmi Pagaria.