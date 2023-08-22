Huge response to Rangoli fashion and lifestyle exhibition

Last day to explore unique wedding and rakhi collections

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The Rangoli Fashion and Lifestyle Exhibition in Agrasen Bhavan, Aurangabad has drawn an enthusiastic response from the shoppers. The lifestyle expo is concluding today. Showcasing a blend of Rakhi special and wedding collections, the event features over 70 stalls from prominent designers across various cities. Alongside fashion, the exhibition offers a diverse range of items including jewelry, footwear, home decor, and accessories. The focus this time is on bridal wear, with artisans from Mumbai, Kolkata, Delhi, and more participating. The exhibition promises an array of unique pieces, and today marks the final opportunity to explore this fashion extravaganza. Contact 9529279917 for further details.