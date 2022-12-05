Huge rush at Khandoba temple

Aurangabad:

The Champashashti Khandoba Yatra festival concluded recently, but the crowd of devotees continued on Sunday. There were queues of devotees from the temple ground to the MIT road bridge. The businessmen said that the business was better on Sunday than that of during the Yatra. The trustees faced a tough time while making arrangements for the devotees. The devotees offered prasad and performed the Jagran Gondhal puja along with their families. The rush continued till late in the night.