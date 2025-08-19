Humanity fades here: Minister's protocol made body wait

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

A disabled youth who succumbed to accident injuries while undergoing treatment at a private hospital faced difficulties even after his death. The police made the family wait for seven hours for the Panchnama of the case because of the VIP protocol arrangements in the city. This has angered the young man's family.

The deceased has been identified as Rameshwar Jagan Gadhe ( Warud Khurd, Jafrabad). He was earning a livelihood by working as a labourer for his family, which consisted of a mother, father, wife, son and daughter.

While returning home on a two-wheeler on Monday evening, he met with an accident near Mahora village. He was admitted to a private hospital in Bhagwan Mahavir Chowk. However, he died during treatment on Tuesday morning. As per the rules, the hospital informed the Kranti Chowk Police of his autopsy and panchnama.

Box

VIP protocol puts pressure on common people

There were protests, yatras and visits of top personalities in the city on Tuesday. For this, the city police made strict security arrangements.

Policemen were deployed on the roads and at the intersections from 10 am. Senior officers and

employees of the police stations were busy with security arrangements. The police personnel took out their frustration with VIP protocol on the family of the deceased. Rameshwar's relatives went to the Kranti Chowk Police Station at 10 am. An employee expressed his anger when he was called on his mobile phone for a panchnama.

Box

Not a single officer of Kranti Chowk Police Station went for the panchnama until 2 pm.

Relatives were waiting in the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH). The autopsy was delayed without the panchnama. The employees in the station kept shifting the responsibility to each other. The seniors came to know about this matter at 2 pm, so the employees who initially refused to perform the responsibility carried out the process in the GMCH. After the autopsy, the family left for the village at 6.30 pm with the body.

Box

Bad treatment

The villagers of Warud Khurd expressed their anger over this behaviour of the city police. “They kept us stranded for 7 to 8 hours, citing the reason of the security of very important people. This matter is infuriating,” the villagers said while expressing their regret.