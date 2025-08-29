Humsafar travels in trouble after bus wheels detach, passengers file complaint

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

More than 25 passengers had a narrow escape after the left-side wheels of a Humsafar Travels bus suddenly came off near Pravara Sangam around 1 am on Sunday (Aug 24).

The bus, heading to Mumbai (MH-20 GW-4786), tilted almost 45 degrees and scraped along the road before the driver managed to stop it safely, averting a major accident. Passengers later accused the company of negligence. Though the operator promised an alternative bus, they were left stranded on the road till 5.30 am. Ticket refunds were also denied, and repeated calls to the company on Monday went unanswered. Angry commuters have now lodged written complaints with Police Commissioner Pravin Pawar and the Regional Transport Officer (RTO), demanding strict action against Humsafar Travels for risking lives and failing to provide basic responsibility after the incident.