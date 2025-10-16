Hundreds of activists to go for OBC Elgar Mahasabha

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The OBC Elgar Mahasabha will be organised in Beed on October 17.

Everyone's attention is on what the senior leader of the OBC community, Chhagan Bhujbal, will say in this meeting.

Meanwhile, hundreds of activists from the district will leave for Beed in any vehicle available for this meeting. A planning meeting of the All India Mahatma Phule Samata Parishad and the entire OBC community was held at the Sakhre Mangal office on Wednesday.

District president of Samata Parishad Manoj Ghodke, Santosh Virkar, Satsang Munde, Ravindra Kharat, G H Rathod, Ashok Pagar, Mahesh Ninale and others were present.

Guiding the participants, the working president of the Samata Parishad, Bapusaheb Bhujbal, said that Chhagan Bhujbal gave up the opportunity of the Chief Minister's post to implement the Mandal Commission in Maharashtra.

“Now, the reservation of OBCs has been put in danger and every OBC now needs to fight to save it,” he said. Ganesh Kale, Chandrakant Peharkar, Nishant Pawar, Somnath Chopde and others worked for the success of the event.