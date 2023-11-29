Hundreds of aspirants’ hopes to be university teachers diminish

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: The hopes of hundreds of candidates to get teacher jobs in Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada Univeristy (Bamu) has literally diminished due to various reasons, including the new vice chancellor’s selection process and objection to the recruitment.

It may be noted that 55 per cent of posts of teachers fell vacant in the different departments of the university due to retirement and promotion during the last 12 years to 15 years.

The State Government approved 289 posts of teachers while 150 of them are vacant. The process of teaching and learning affected badly in the university departments. Different teachers' unions raised the issue with the university and the minister of higher education.

On receiving a green signal from the Government, the university decided to fill 73 posts of professors, associate professors and assistant professors. It invited applications in September and October. More than 5,800 applied for the jobs.

According to sources, the hopes of getting teachers jobs in Bamu literally diminished. When contacted, registrar Dr Bhagwan Sakhale said that the recruitment process is pending due to the formation of an enquiry committee and the selection process of a new vice-chancellor.

The sources said that there are some major reasons for diminishing hopes of recruitment and they are as follows;

Grievances & probe panel

One of the major reasons for diminishing hopes of seeking jobs is an objection to the process.

Some teachers' unions like Vidyapith Vikas Manch (VVM), objected to the recruitment by saying that the recruitment cannot be conducted now as the tenure of the current vice-chancellor Dr Pramod Yeole will end on December 31, 2023.

Following the complaints, the Higher Education Department set up a two-member committee to enquire about the complaints related to recruitment. The panel comprises Dr Keshav Tupe (joint director of higher education, Mumbai region) and Dr Jairam Khobragade (director, Institute of Science, Nagpur). The sources said that the committee completed the enquiry but has not submitted the report. The university administration which was at the crossroads put the process on hold.

VC selection process

The selection process for the new VC is underway. When the new VC joins, (s)he will take time to understand the administration and system. This means the recruitment will be delayed for the next several months or the process will be discontinued.

Possibility of Model Code of Conduct

The city may go for elections of Lok Sabha, State Assembly and local self-governing, one after another with a gap of a few months, in 2024. If the recruitment process is not completed in the next one or two months, the model code of conduct may come into force anytime in the New Year considering the current political situation. This means, there are bleak chances of completing the recruitment process.