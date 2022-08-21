Hundreds of citizens fulfil their dream of a house in Lokmat Property Show

Conclusion of 'Property Show': Thousands of citizens visit the exhibition

Aurangabad, Aug 20:

Thousands of citizens from the city thronged to the Lokmat Property Show, on the last day on Sunday. The three-day expo was being held at Lokmat Bhavan.

From flats to bungalows and row houses starting from an affordable budget of Rs 10 lakhs to crores were displayed under one roof at the exhibition. Some citizens made on-the-spot bookings, while hundreds of people visited the site and inspected the houses. Lokmat Property Show organized at Lokmat Bhavan started from August 19. Taking advantage of the government holiday on Saturday and Sunday, hundreds of families from the city and rural areas thronged to watch the exhibition. The stalls of various builders were thronged with people interested in buying a house from 10 am to 8 pm. After inquiring about the house and prices, citizens went to the site of the housing project. The builders at the exhibition expressed their belief that since the number of people making a site visit is more, they will definitely buy houses in the next few days. At the conclusion, the participating builders were given mementos by the executive editor of Lokmat Samachar, Amitabh Srivastava.

Reactions:

More than 250 citizens visited our stall in three days to learn about our various sites. Many of them personally visited and inspected the house. The booking was also done during the exhibition itself. Good response was also received from the rest of the customers.

-Ajay Devanand Kotgire, Disha Group

As always, the Lokmat Property Show has been a success for us. The stalls at the exhibition had a good seating arrangement for the customers, so we were able to better explain about our various home projects to the customers. In three days, more people than expected visited our stall and inquired about houses.

- Vinod Agarwal, Vansh Group

We are fortunate to be a sponsor of the Lokmat Property Show. Consumers responded well due to Lokmat's credibility. Similar property shows should be organized by Lokmat in other cities of Marathwada. Construction professionals in Aurangabad will definitely benefit from this. Along with this, advertising about this exhibition on social media also benefited it.

- Akash Butole, Nabhraj Group

The visit of customers to the exhibition proved that this is the right time for this exhibition of Lokmat. During the three days of the Lokmat Property Show, many people actually visited our housing project. Some even decided to buy a house.

- Amol Kadam. Chandmauli Pinnacle

This property show had a high quality clientele. The customers who visited the exhibition during the three days appeared to be real customers. Many citizens only visited specific stalls that had their projects in the specific location and sought information about flats, row houses and bungalows. Many people also made a decision after visiting the actual site.

- Vikas Chaudhary, Credai vice president