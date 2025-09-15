Hundreds of houses flooded in Jayakwadi area

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Heavy rainfall on Monday (15th) morning at around 11 AM lashed the villages of Rahulnagar, Sanjaynagar, Jayakwadi, and Rajunagar in Paithan taluka. Over a hundred houses were inundated, disrupting daily life. The rain continued from 11 AM to 2 PM, flooding homes and causing extensive damage to household items, grains, TVs, furniture, and other belongings. Streets in every lane were waterlogged. Children, women, men, and elderly residents all pitched in to remove water from their houses. Upon receiving the information, Tehsildar Jyoti Pawar visited the villages and directed the Mandal Officer and Talathi to prepare damage reports.

In nearby Pimpalwadi Pirachi, rainwater entered the homes of 50 residents, causing inconvenience. At a shop near Pimpalwadi bus station, merchant Vikas Jain reported that water had damaged cloth and other goods.