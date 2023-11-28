Hundreds of M Phil teachers to get promotion under CAS

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of M Phil teachers working in affiliated colleges and universities will get promotion benefits under the Career Advancement Scheme (CAS) in the State.

The Department of Higher Education issued a letter to all the joint directors of higher education in all the divisions of the State recently. It may be noted that hundreds of teachers were appointed for undergraduate courses in universities and colleges from 1991 to 2009. The eligibility the at time of appointment for UG courses was M Phil.

When the University Grants Commission made S/NET or PhD mandatory for senior colleges and universities, the appointed teachers were given a specific period to attain eligibility. Some of them were given exemption from the new eligibility as per the UGC notifications released in 2002, 2006 and 2009. However, the teachers appointed between 1994 and 2009, were deprived of promotions as the matter was pending with the Government as they did not clear S/NET nor have PhD.

Different teachers' unions raised the issue with UGC which issued guidelines in September 2022 for their promotion. Meanwhile, the director of Higher Education Dr Shailendra Deolankar issued a letter to the joint directors of all the divisions recently stating that the M Phil holders who were selected through appropriate committees and given approval by the universities at the time of appointment should get promotion under CAS.