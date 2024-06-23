Hundreds of NEET-PG aspirants upset, return home without test

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar: Hundreds of the aspirants of the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test-postgraduate (NEET-PG) who arrived in the city from out of the station were upset as they had to return home without a test on Sunday.

It may be noted that the National Board of Examinations carried out the NEET-PG registration process from April 16 to May 6.

Thousands of students registered across the country. The PG entrance test was to be conducted on June 23. However, it was postponed last evening due to paper leaking. The fresh date of the test will be announced soon.

300 to 400 aspirants reached city centres

According to sources, there were seven to eight online centres in the city for the PG-NEET. It was to be held from 9 am to 12.30 pm. The sources further said 2,500 to 3,000 registered for the city centre. Many students arrived here Saturday evening and Sunday morning from Marathwada and adjoining districts for the examination.

Many arrived in the city but did not go to the centre while there were other candidates who even went to the centres for the test because they were unaware since the test was postponed last evening.

Those who arrived in the city were upset over taking the decision about test postponement just 10 to 12 hours before the examination schedule.