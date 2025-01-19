Hundreds pull Gaur Nitai Chariot in City

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

Chanting “Hare Krishna, Hare Rama,” hundreds of devotees gathered to pull the beautifully adorned chariot of Lord Gaur Nitai, creating a vibrant and spiritual atmosphere in the city on Sunday.

The chariot procession, organized by the Vedic Education and Cultural Centre (VECC), began at Gandhi Statue Square in Shahaganj. The idols of Lord Gaur Nitai considered the incarnations of Lord Krishna and Balarama in the Kaliyuga, were placed on the chariot, which was showered with flowers by devotees. Former MP Chandrakant Khaire performed the aarti to mark the beginning of the event.

The procession passed through Sarafa Road, City Chowk, Machhli Khadak, Gulmandi, and Aurangpura, culminating at the Samarth Ram Mandir in Samarthnagar. Along the route, vibrant rangoli designs adorned the streets, while a group of 15 musicians performed devotional hymns. Youth devotees added to the fervour by dancing enthusiastically. Children from Gopal Fun School recited shlokas, showcasing their devotion, while Dr. Rohinipriya Prabhu captivated the crowd with a spiritual discourse. The event concluded with the distribution of Mahaprasad, including khichdi and rajgira laddoos, to all attendees. The procession, held under the leadership of Dr. Rohinipriya Prabhu, was lauded as a grand celebration of devotion and unity, drawing participants from all age groups.

Caption: Youth devotees participated in the chariot procession organized by ISKCON under the leadership of Dr. Rohinipriya Prabhu.