Hurdle in laying main water pipeline gets clear

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar:

To help quench the city's thirst, work is underway to lay a 2,500 mm diameter main water pipeline along Paithan Road. However, at Dhorkin, two properties were obstructing the progress of the project. The property owners demanded compensation. Hence, a compensation of nearly Rs 10 lakh was paid to these affected property owners, allowing a major hurdle in the pipeline work to be cleared.

The houses of Ravindra Mule and Ibrahim Shaikh in Dhorkin were facing damage due to the pipeline installation. They initially opposed the project and demanded compensation. Later on, they demanded compensation against the acquisition of their properties. The Municipal Corporation Administrator, G Sreekanth, had discussions with the property owners. It was agreed that compensation equivalent to the cost of constructing a new RCC structure would be paid for the affected properties. As a result, Ravindra Mule received Rs 8.39 lakh, while Ibrahim Shaikh was compensated Rs 2.94 lakh.