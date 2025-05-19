Husband and wife dispute turns into group clash

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A domestic dispute between a husband and wife in Ghanegaon escalated into a violent group clash, leaving two men seriously injured one stabbed and the other assaulted with an iron rod. Both parties have filed cross complaints at the Waluj MIDC Police Station.

According to the complaint filed by Bhimrao Hivrale, after a domestic disagreement, his wife Vidya left for her maternal home in Jogeshwari. When Bhimrao went there to reconcile, he was allegedly attacked by his brothers-in-law, Ratan and Arun Jagtap, and Sangeeta Jadhav. They reportedly abused him and assaulted him with an iron rod, causing injuries.

In a counter-complaint, Ratan Jagtap alleged that Bhimrao and his son Tushar arrived at Jogeshwari and assaulted him. Ratan was stabbed in the abdomen by Bhimrao, resulting in serious injuries. When Arun Jagtap intervened, Tushar allegedly assaulted him and issued death threats.

The police have registered FIRs on both sides and are conducting further investigations.