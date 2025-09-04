Husband arrested at Mumbai airport after four years abroad

Lokmat News Network

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A 30-year-old man who had been abroad for four years was arrested directly from Mumbai airport after arriving in India, following a lookout notice issued against him.

The accused, Kunal Kachrulal Dhumal (resident of Shrikrushnanagar, N-6), was booked in October 2022 along with his family after his wife complained of physical and mental harassment, including caste-based abuses. Despite repeated summons, Kunal ignored the proceedings and left for South Africa, where he was working as a country manager. According to the 33-year-old complainant, she had been in a relationship with Kunal since 2010 and married him in court in April 2021. Soon after, she alleged that her character was questioned and she was harassed, which also led to a miscarriage. Later, when she attempted to stay at her in-laws’ house, she was abused again and thrown out. A case was registered under domestic violence and the Atrocities Act.

-----------------

Complaint to police, failed reconciliation

In 2022, the woman approached Cidco police with her complaint of harassment. Relatives intervened and mediated a reconciliation. At that time, Kunal promised to take her to Africa with him. Instead, he left alone. In October, when the woman tried to stay at her in-laws’ house, she was once again subjected to caste-based abuses and thrown out. Subsequently, Kunal was booked under charges of domestic violence and the Atrocities Act.

----------------

Lookout notice issued

Since the registration of the case, Kunal remained abroad and ignored multiple court summons. With no response, police issued a lookout notice against him. Recently, when he returned to India, Mumbai’s Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport authorities received an alert and detained him, informing city police. Acting on directions from assistant commissioner of police Sudarshan Patil, assistant sub-inspector Subhash Shewale and constables Vishal Sonawane and Deva Sable rushed to Mumbai and arrested him. The court has remanded him in judicial custody until September 12.