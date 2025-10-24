Husband assaults wife, injures her for another woman

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

A man allegedly beat his wife and smashed her head on the kitchen hearth after asking her to step outside so he could bring a friend into their home. The 39-year-old woman suffered serious injuries.

The incident took place at Kanchanwadi on October 19 around 7.30 pm. The accused has been identified as Indrajit Dhanedhar. According to the complaint, Indrajit returned home intoxicated and demanded that his wife leave the house. When she refused, an argument escalated. In his drunken state, he reportedly grabbed her and slammed her head against the hearth, leaving her bleeding heavily and critically injured. The woman received medical treatment, and Satara Police have registered a case against Indrajit based on her complaint.